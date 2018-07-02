Broxton and Cardinals agree to $7.5 million, 2-year deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Jonathan Broxton is staying with the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

The 31-year-old right-hander gets $3.75 million in each of the next two seasons under the agreement announced Thursday, which includes a full no-trade provision.

A two-time All-Star, Broxton was acquired from Milwaukee in August for minor league outfielder Malik Collymore and went 3-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 26 games with the Cardinals with 26 strikeouts in 23 2-3 innings. St. Louis declined a $9 million option in favor of a $1 million buyout, allowing him to become a free agent.

Broxton is 39-35 with a 3.23 ERA and 118 saves. He was a closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals from 2008-12, and he also has played for Cincinnati