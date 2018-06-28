Bruins Beat Kewpies Again

The rock bridge bruins moved to 17-1 on the season by beating cross-town rival hickman 73-57 on friday night in columbia. The rock bridge hit buzzer beater shots to end both the first and second quarters. They led by six points at half. The loss drops hickman to 9-12 on the season. Earlier this season rock bridge beat the kewpies 66-58. The bruins are back on the court next week when they play at jefferson city against the jays.