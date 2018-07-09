Bruins Defeat Jays

Tuesday, May 03 2011
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruin baseball team had a 21-1 record and number on rankings heading to Jefferson City on Tuesday to the play the Jays.

In the top of the first, Rock Bridge's Landon Clapp singled to right field, allowing two men to score at a close play at the plate. Also during the top of the first, Wilson Pfeiffer singled to left. The Bruins were up 6-0 after just a half inning of play.

Jefferson City's coach Brian Ash got tossed in the bottom of the first after a borderline home run call did not go his way. The Bruins won 13-3, they have won 21 straight games.

