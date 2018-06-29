Brunner Likely To Make Mo. Senate Bid

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - St. Louis businessman John Brunner is expected to announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate next Monday.

Brunner would join U.S. Rep. Todd Akin and former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman in a Republican primary for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the 2012 election.

Brunner's political advisor, John Hancock, confirmed Wednesday to The Associated Press that Brunner "will be making a major announcement Monday morning about his political future."

In April, Brunner told the AP he was seriously considering a Senate bid and would be willing to put some of his own money into the race, though he did not say how much. Brunner has served as chairman of the health care products company Vi-Jon Inc., which makes Germ-X hand sanitizer.

