Brunswick Flood Concerns

BRUNSWICK - The Missouri river continues to threaten mid-Missouri communities, even a few that aren't right on the river.

The river doesn't actually run through Brunswick, in Chariton county. But, Brunswick is still taking measures to prevent flood damage. The radio isn't the only thing that's been on all night.

"We didn't get sandbags in here until last night. They worked last night, until one o'clock in the morning," said Penny Goldback, MO American Water Company.

Crews placed sandbags around Brunswick's water treatment wells into the early Tuesday morning. Operations manager Sharon Goldback says they're planning for the worst.

"We're taking into account that it's going to be as bad as the '93 flood," Goldback said.

Brunswick doesn't actually lie on the Missouri river, but on the Grand river. That doesn't mean Brunswick is out of harm's way. When the Missouri river floods, it pushes water back up the Grand, flooding Brunswick as well. But what residents are worried about is the possibility that these water levels could continue to rise.

"In '93, the water didn't get up to my house, but who's to say that it might get there this time?" said Sharon Adams, Sportman's Storage manager.

Adams said people are renting out storage spaces to make sure their possessions stay safe.

"Just today I've rented out six so far," Adams said.

So people are taking every precaution.

"We're planning for the worst," said Goldback.

Reported by Ryan Henneboehle