Brunswick woman charged with a dozen counts of animal abuse

BRUNSWICK - Prosecutors charged a woman with twelve counts of animal abuse Thursday after she was accused of housing dogs and cats in poor living conditions.

According to court documents, the Brunswick Police Department was first alerted to Sara Koontz's situation on Crystal Alley in May. Koontz was advised to leave her home as part of the voluntary evacuation from flooding with her animals, but officials said she refused to leave.

When police arrived at Koontz's home, they reported a very strong ammonia odor coming from inside the home. Officers also said the room had little air circulation and there were animals in cages stacked on each other. The probable cause statement said officers offered to help Koontz find temporary housing.

Approximately an hour later, officials said some animals were dropped off at Brunswick City Hall, which was serving as a command center for flooding operations. The animals were reportedly in poor health and had visible respiratory issues. The cages were also covered with animal hair and feces.

According the court documents, the animals were taken to Saving Dogs 4 Paws at a Time, an animal rescue operation.

Court documents said one of the dogs, a Yorkshire Terrier, passed away two days later from what is believed by officials to be poor living conditions.

Another dog, a pit bull terrier mix, had a severe skin condition and open bleeding sores. The dog's ears were infected and swollen shut. Officials said the dog with have likely permanent damage to its ears and will need life long treatment. The dog also tested positive for heartworm.

A third dog, a Chihuahua, had a mild skin condition.

Of the nine cats, two had upper respiratory infection and pneumonia with high blood temperatures.

Koontz faces twelve misdemeanor charges of animal abuse. She's scheduled to appear in court on August 27.