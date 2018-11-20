Buchanan County Deputies Cleared in Shooting Death

By: The Associated Press

GOWER (AP) - Two Buchanan County deputies involved in a fatal shooting on Halloween night will not be charged.

Andrew Country Prosecutor Steven Stevenson said Wednesday the deputies acted lawfully when 28-year-old Eric Christopher Auxier of Gower was shot to death after a pursuit.

The deputies, William Miller and William Fisher, began chasing Auxier's car after seeing it go the wrong way on a St. Joseph street. Auxier's car reached speeds of 70 to 90 mph into Andrew County and the pursuit ended near Amazonia.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that when the deputies got out of the car, Auxier backed his car, pinning Miller's legs between the vehicles. Fisher heard Miller screaming but couldn't see him and fired six shots into Auxier's car.

Auxier was pronounced dead at the scene.