Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases

ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive testing of asymptomatic employees began, and of the 707 employees tested, 92 tested positive.

After further testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the plant's total is at 295 employees that have tested positive.

In response, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and partners are offering COVID-19 testing to all employees and contract staff at Triumph Foods.

DHSS, the City of St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services and Mosaic Life Care all partnered to together to offer COVID-19 tests.

DHSS said in a press release that 916 employees were tested this past Tuesday, and 709 more employees were tested on Wednesday and Thursday. The total number of tests done is over 2,300.

Any Triumph Food employee who needs to be tested can do so next week through the mobile testing site by Northwest Health Services.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to monitor this situation,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said. “Many thanks to the employees for the important work that they do and for their willingness to be tested and to follow our guidance which will prevent further spread of this virus.”

According to Triumph Foods' website, they are increasing social distancing in the workplace, have mandatory temperature screening for all employees before entering work and are increasing sanitation efforts in the facility, among other measures.

Triumph Foods' facility in St. Joseph opened in 2006 and processes more than 6 million hogs each year.