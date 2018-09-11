Buckle Up Kids

That is why parents should make sure they are following child passenger safety laws.

This is the first day of National Child Passenger Safety Week.Extra officers in Jefferson City will be looking for drivers whose children are not strapped in properly.Police say the most important thing you can do to keep your child safe is to make sure their safety seat is properly installed.

"Most of the safety issues we see is children not wearing seat belts at all, the parents aren't making the children wear their seat belts, we also see a lot of the improper buckling of car seats or have them in the car seat, but not buckled at all," said Angie Malone Cpl. Fayette police.

To find out where to get your child safety seat inspected you can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at www-nhtsa.dot.gov.