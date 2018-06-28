Buckler Signs with Women's Basketball

FAYETTE, MO -- Emilee Buckler has signed a NAIA National Letter of Intent to play for the Central Methodist women's basketball team for the 2012-13 season, head coach James Arnold announced. Buckler scored over 1,500 points and grabbed over 1,000 rebounds in her career at North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri.

Buckler averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and shot 61 percent from the floor this past season, helping her earn All-State first team honors. During her high school career, she was a three-time team captain, All-Conference selection and All-District Selection. Buckler was named second team All-State in 2010-11 and led North Platte to four consecutive District Championships and back-to-back appearances in the Missouri Class II Final Four.

"We are excited to add Emilee," Arnold said. "She works extremely hard, is very efficient around the basket, and is a rebounding machine. Most importantly, 'Em' is a winner and is accustomed to winning."

Buckler is also a standout for the Lady Panther softball team, a member of the National Honor Society, the Vice President of Student Council, and is a leader in both the FCA and TREND.

Buckler becomes the eighth member of Central Methodist's signing class of 2012, joining Jasmine Potette, Telisha Joe, Hannah Yelton, Brook Paulsell, Taylor Cornelison, Bree'Ana Perry and Ashley Walker.

Central Methodist University is located in Fayette, Mo., and is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The Eagles are coming off their most successful season in over a decade, winning 17 games and placing third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.