Bud Light Braggin Rights Game Extended Through 2017

6 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Thursday, October 18 2012 Oct 18, 2012 Thursday, October 18, 2012 9:37:51 AM CDT October 18, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Chad Moller - Press Release

ST. LOUIS -- University of Illinois and University of Missouri athletics officials, together with representatives of Anheuser-Busch and Scottrade Center, announced on Thursday the Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game will remain at Scottrade Center in St. Louis until at least 2017.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning at the Scottrade Center in downtown St. Louis.

"Scottrade Center has been the proud home of the annual Braggin' Rights game since the building opened in 1994," said Tom Stillman, Chairman of the St. Louis Blues and Scottrade Center. "We are thrilled that this St. Louis tradition will continue through 2017."

The nation's premier non-conference basketball rivalry, the Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game began play in St. Louis on December 10, 1980, and has been played 31 times over the last 32 years, including this season's meeting on December 22, 2012, at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

"The Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game has become a holiday tradition for both Mizzou and Illinois fans and this announcement is a shining example of two athletics departments working to keep tradition alive despite the changing landscape of scheduling in college basketball," Missouri Director of Athletics Mike Alden said. "I want to thank our friends with Anheuser-Busch, State Farm and Scottrade Center for being a major part of this great rivalry and I want to thank the city of St. Louis for being such a great host for the country's top non-conference rivalry game."

Illinois holds a 20-11 series advantage in St. Louis and an 11-10 lead in games over the last 21 years. Missouri has won the last three meetings following up a nine-game winning streak by Illinois from 2000-08.

"We are pleased to extend the contract ensuring that the Bud Light Braggin' Rights game will remain a fixture in St. Louis for years to come," Illinois Director of Athletics Mike Thomas said. "The University of Illinois enjoys a longstanding, spirited rivalry with the University of Missouri, and this game has grown in popularity over the past 31 years to become one of the premier events of the college basketball season. We would like to thank Anheuser-Busch, Scottrade Center and State Farm for their tremendous support and continued investment in this series."

Anheuser-Busch has renewed its title sponsorship with the game and State Farm Insurance will continue as the game's presenting sponsor.

"This is one of the most anticipated non-conference games in all of college basketball, and Anheuser-Busch is proud to remain the title sponsor of this holiday classic, as we have been for more than 30 years," said Blaise D'Sylva, vice president of media, sports and entertainment marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "The Bud Light Braggin' Rights Game is a major part of our sports fabric here in St. Louis, and this sponsorship is another avenue for Anheuser-Busch to support the academic and athletic missions taking place on campus at Missouri and Illinois."

Overall, five games in the Braggin' Rights series have gone into overtime, and 14 games have been decided by two possessions or fewer.

"There is nothing like this game in all of college basketball," Mizzou Head Coach Frank Haith said. "The fan bases are split down the middle and the enthusiasm is second to none. You add in a national television audience and the excitement of the holiday season and you get the best rivalry game of the non-league season."

Haith coached in his first Braggin' Rights Game in 2011 and led the Tigers to a 78-74 victory. Illinois' John Groce will get his first opportunity in 2012 after an impressive run at Ohio University where he led the Bobcats to a pair of NCAA Tournaments including the 2012 Sweet 16.

"I've heard about the importance of the Illinois-Missouri game since the day I took the job here at the University of Illinois," Fighting Illini Head Coach John Groce said. "This is one of college basketball's best non-conference rivalry games. When you factor in the longevity of the series, holding it at a neutral site in St. Louis with the crowd split 50-50, and playing it right before the holidays; you are talking about a big-time environment for our players, alumni and fans. I'm excited about experiencing this rivalry for the first time, and that we are extending the contract so the Braggin' Rights game will continue for many years."

Practice is underway for both Illinois and Missouri. The Fighting Illini open regular season play on November 9 vs. Colgate. Missouri opens its schedule on November 10 vs. Southern Illinois Edwardsville. Both clubs have exciting tournaments in late November with Illinois competing in the Maui Invitational (November 19-21), while Missouri travels to Nassau, Bahamas, for the Battle 4 Atlantis event (November 22-24).

More News

Grid
List

Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:19:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 11:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:00:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Record number of women elected to the House
Record number of women elected to the House
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 6:29:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 3:47:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:48:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:40:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 33°
4am 32°
5am 31°
6am 30°