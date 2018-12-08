Bud Sasser's patience pays off

ORLANDO - Bud Sasser has emerged as Maty Mauk's go-to receiver as the senior wide out easily leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. However, he almost gave it up in high school, and at one point, he even told his high school coach that he wasn't going to play anymore.

Sasser decided to stick it out then and at Mizzou because of one key characteristic he still has today: patience. Sasser attributes this quality to those closest to him.

"I think it just runs in the family a little bit," Sasser said. "I get it from my mom a lot because she's a very patient person and hard working. That's kind of what I fight off of. Just being patient. I've grown from that."

Sasser needed this patience once he arrived in Columbia due to older players already on the team. L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas were two specific players Sasser learned from while waiting for his turn in the rotation.

"I was able to mentally take reps from a lot of the players," Sasser said. "I had the chance to learn from what they did well and what they didn't do too well. See how guys were treated if they were being coachable and the guys who weren't being coachable."

This patience goes back to his time in high school as well. When Sasser was a sophomore at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, he didn't make his varsity football team and even considered quitting the sport and focusing on basketball instead. He also played basketball at Ryan.

Just like his mom, Sasser's sister helped him stay the course.

"She hates quitters and she hates when I just don't feel right about a sport," Sasser said. "She was a little upset when I stopped playing baseball, too. So, at that time, she was just like, ‘you just need to play both.'"

Thanks to his patience in high school and college, Sasser finished the season third in the SEC in receptions and also made first-time All-SEC. He says he's never going to change his patient, hard-working attitude.

"I play with a chip on my shoulder just knowing that people didn't think that I could do it," Sasser said. "It just goes to show you that's what a fan does. They don't really know. They don't see you at practice. So just go out there and play your best, play your hardest and don't worry about too much."

Sasser said he didn't know well into his senior year which sport-between football and basketball-he would play after high school. But once he visited Columbia and saw the culture Mizzou was working to establish, he said the answer became clear.