Bud Weisser accused of breaking into Budweiser brewery

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police said the Budweiser brewery got an unwelcome visit from a man with a memorable name.

Nineteen-year-old Bud Weisser was cited for trespassing and resisting arrest. Police say he was found in a secured area of the brewery Thursday evening.

Police said in a news release that officers were called after security officers told Weisser to leave and he resisted arrest.

Weisser was taken into police custody, then issued summonses for trespassing and resisting arrest.