Budget, COVID-19 relief top agenda for state lawmakers in final weeks

19 hours 50 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Political Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - As state lawmakers return to the capitol for the final three weeks of the 2020 legislative session, passing the budget for the coming year is the top priority in both chambers.

"Our constitutional priority or constitutional obligation is to pass a balanced budget by May 8," Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, said.

As Missouri deals with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, state lawmakers are considering large cuts to the budget.

So far, Governor Parson has restricted more than $220 million in planned spending. The cuts will be applied to the planned spending for the fiscal year 2020 budget, but Parson said the state needs to be prepared for a loss in revenue for next year’s budget as well. He has warned of as much as a $1 billion shortfall next year.

Representative Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, who is a member of the House Budget Committee, said she is confident state lawmakers will be able to get a balanced budget passed on time.

"That is always going to be where my mind is going to be and my focus is going to be," Walsh said. "We are going to have a balanced budget and we are going to provide resources to keep people safe and help Missourians that are hurting."

The House is expected to vote on the budget on Wednesday and send it over to the Senate. Rizzo said the Senate will be working through the weekend to be able to send the budget to a joint conference committee by the middle of next week.

Outside of the budget, state lawmakers will have an opportunity to tackle non-COVID-19 related issues, but there will only be a limited number of bills that make it to the Governor's desk 

But Rizzo said lawmakers should focus on coronavirus-related legislation and not create “unneeded health risks” by tackling proposals unrelated to the pandemic. 

"We're here to pass the budget right now," he said. "There's plenty to talk about in regards to COVID related things that I would hope that we wouldn't venture off that path too much, even outside of the budget."

Rizzo said there are several steps state lawmakers could take to help small businesses.

"We have different things for small businesses that we have proposed as far as business interruption insurance," he said. "We obviously have a variety of things Democrats always have regarding health care like expanding Medicaid to people that were affected by COVID."

Senate and House leaders are working on identifying priority legislation. 

Walsh said she is waiting to see how the legislation shapes up.

"There are several different bills on several different topics," she said. "Everything from foster care type issues to all sorts of other issues."

One bill Rizzo is not hoping to see come up is Clean Missouri. Voters approved Clean Missouri in 2018, which provides that districts were drawn proportionally to the population and does not allow either party to have an unfair advantage. Republicans want to put language on the ballot in November to give voters the choice to repeal it.

"To pass a bill that would undo the will of the voters during a pandemic, that has nothing to do with COVID related illnesses or frontline workers or small businesses or anything else like that, is a power grab during a pandemic," he said. "I couldn't think of anything that would be more poor taste."

Walsh said she supports repealing Clean Missouri, but needs to see the final language of the bill before making up her mind.

"I am supportive of clarifying language so we will see what makes it," she said. "It all depends on what is the final version."

To save time, many bills will likely be combined to save times in the final weeks of the session.

