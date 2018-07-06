Budget Cuts Affect Missouri Community Colleges

COLUMBIA - Sherrita Patrick scribbles notes with her seven other classmates on psychology at Moberly Area Community College. Patrick has attended MACC since January.

Patrick said one her reasonings for attending the community college is the individual attention provided. "Like high school, you know your teachers here," said Patrick.

However, Governor Jay Nixon slashed 1.9 million dollars from community colleges. The Missouri Community College Association's Executive Director, Zora Mulligan says it will change how classes are run.

"Class sizes will increase, not drastically but they will be larger than before," said Mulligan.

Mulligan says the class sizes won't be the only change with a smaller budget, but less money for facility management.

Mulligan also says, "Many of the community colleges aren't able to keep their roofs in good repair of keep up with their boilers or HVAC systems."

Although the budget is disappearing the size of the classrooms are doing the opposite.The nationwide enrollment for community colleges has been steadily rising since 1998, according to a study from The Education Policy Center from the University of Alabama. The Center also says there are nearly three million more 18-24 year olds attending. The projected number of students to enroll in community college for 2012 is more than 24 million nationwide.