Budget cuts hit active shooter training for Missouri schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Backers of a school training program designed to respond to situations involving active shooters say budget cuts could hamper the Missouri program.

Lawmakers budgeted $700,000 for the program this fiscal year. But Gov. Jay Nixon pared that down to $100,000 following lower-than-expected revenue growth. He said freezing funding was necessary to balance the budget.

Missouri School Boards' Association's Center for Education Safety Director Paul Fennewald told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the restricted funding will mean far fewer schools get money for training, which has included counter-radicalization training.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Sarah Potter told The Associated Press that $630,500 in school safety grants were awarded last fiscal year.

Funding could be restored if revenues improve or lawmakers vote to overturn Nixon's actions.