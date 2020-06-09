Budget cuts hit Missouri's Department of Transportation

By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Transportation has not been spared revenue loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Purchases have been slowed by up to 80%, according to department spokesman Patrick McKenna. 

The department is participating in a shared work program, which reduces the workweek to 32 hours, McKenna said. This means more money in the state's road fund, and opens up eligibility for CARES act benefits. 

Employees also have the option to take a 5% paycut, McKenna said. 

Some department administrators will take a 10% salary cut, while others will take the 5% cut. 

MoDOT is also delaying and reducing construction project advertisement, McKenna said. 

