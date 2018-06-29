Budget Cuts Shrink Plan for New KC Crime Lab

KANSAS CITY - A new crime lab in Kansas City apparently might be smaller than originally planned.



The $40 million crime lab and a new police station will be built in eastern Kansas City and partially funded by a public safety sales tax extension that voters approved in 2010.



City officials say the property and other features cost millions more than the city anticipated. It has already reduced the cost to $25 million and now wants to scale back to $19 million by reducing the size of the lab and the police station and eliminating some amenities.



The Kansas City Star reports that city officials asked the police board to approve the reductions Tuesday but the board tabled the issue for a month.