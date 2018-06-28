Budget Deal Passes to Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says a last-minute deal with congressional leaders to avert a government shutdown happened because "Americans of different beliefs came together."

Obama says that while some of the cuts will be painful, the White House did protect its priority projects.

House Speaker John Boehner announced the agreement with the White House and Senate Democrats less than two hours before the money would officially run out to keep many government services in operation. A shutdown threatened to affect millions of people, endanger the recovery of the economy and embarrass the administration and Congress.

The deal will cut billions of dollars in spending through September 30, the end of the budget year.

The House and Senate were to rush through a stopgap bill until the broader bill could be finalized.