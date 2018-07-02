Budget Director Talks Numbers
JEFFERSON CITY - State Budget Director Linda Luebbering hosted a budget briefing at the State Capitol Wednesday evening. The briefing revealed that higher education will be one of the main areas affected.
The fiscal year 2012 budget is $704.4 million. After reorganizing the budget, the numbers show that higher education will see more change through cuts and revenue generators. Four-year higher education institutions and community and technical colleges will experience a 7% reduction. There's currently a 1.5% cap on a tuition raise. The MU system will have to turn to the higher education system to ask for a waiver on this cap. The Governor hasn't told schools how much they should raise the cap by yet.
Luebbering isn't thrilled about the changes. "Certainly no one enjoys reducing spending for higher education." Luebbering says the decisions made during the budget recommendation period were all hard. "We've done so many reductions, we're at the point where you're seeing things you don't want to," Luebbering added.
Another significant change is job reduction. More than 850 jobs will be cut, and as of now most of those positions are filled. Government officials are hoping that the workers weed themselves out so by the time the positions must be cut, no one will be in these positions. If the government follows through with the job cuts, 3,300 state positions would've been cut since Governor Nixon took office in 2009.
Luebbering claimed that revenue is expected to grow by 4%, but that's not nearly enough. Revenue would need to grow 11% last year to avoid making cuts.
The Missouri budget and other budget-related documents can be found online at http://oa.mo.gov/bp/execbudgets.
The fiscal year 2012 budget is $704.4 million. After reorganizing the budget, the numbers show that higher education will see more change through cuts and revenue generators. Four-year higher education institutions and community and technical colleges will experience a 7% reduction. There's currently a 1.5% cap on a tuition raise. The MU system will have to turn to the higher education system to ask for a waiver on this cap. The Governor hasn't told schools how much they should raise the cap by yet.
Luebbering isn't thrilled about the changes. "Certainly no one enjoys reducing spending for higher education." Luebbering says the decisions made during the budget recommendation period were all hard. "We've done so many reductions, we're at the point where you're seeing things you don't want to," Luebbering added.
Another significant change is job reduction. More than 850 jobs will be cut, and as of now most of those positions are filled. Government officials are hoping that the workers weed themselves out so by the time the positions must be cut, no one will be in these positions. If the government follows through with the job cuts, 3,300 state positions would've been cut since Governor Nixon took office in 2009.
Luebbering claimed that revenue is expected to grow by 4%, but that's not nearly enough. Revenue would need to grow 11% last year to avoid making cuts.
The Missouri budget and other budget-related documents can be found online at http://oa.mo.gov/bp/execbudgets.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in