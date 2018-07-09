Budget, Vetoed Bills on Missouri Legislature's Agenda

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers must wrap up work on the state's budget this week. Their agenda also will include some work they already thought they had completed. The House and Senate face a Friday deadline to send the state's $23 billion budget to Governor Jay Nixon. The governor also has returned two bills to legislators with his veto mark. That means lawmakers could try to override his decision or craft a new version.

One of those vetoed bills would redraw the state's congressional districts based on the 2010 census. The other would have made it harder for fired employees to win workplace discrimination lawsuits.

Other items still on the Legislature's agenda include an overhaul of the state's tax incentives and a requirement that voters show photo identification.