Build-A-Bear Agrees to Penalty Over Toy Chair

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has agreed to pay a $600,000 civil penalty over allegations that the suburban St. Louis company failed to immediately report a toy defect.

The settlement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission resolves allegations that Build-A-Bear's toy bear beach chair caused injuries. The commission says sharp edges of the chair's folding wooden frame can pinch, lacerate, even amputate a child's fingertip if the finger is caught between the frame as the chair is folded.

Build-A-Bear on Tuesday said the toy chair passed several safety tests. Still, the company agreed to a recall in 2009 after 10 reports from consumers.

The CPSC says Build-A-Bear acted too slowly in reporting information about the hazards, but the company says it acted as soon as it had sufficient information.