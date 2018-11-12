"Build a House for the House" raises money for charity

COLUMBIA - Gingerbread houses filled a hallway in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon to support families in mid-Missouri.

The "Build a House for the House" competition displayed 23 gingerbread houses and raised money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri.

“It's to help the Ronald McDonald House, which provides a place to call home when you've got critically ill or injured children who are staying at the women's and children's hospital or the various hospitals around town," said Kristen Smarr, a volunteer with the Ronald McDonald house.

People could vote for their favorite gingerbread house by donating a dollar to the Ronald McDonald house. A dollar equals one vote.

“There are so many smiles on people’s faces, everybody's looking at their phones and racing through life, and it's really fun just to look up and see people just take a minute and smile,” Smarr said.

For Smarr, this event brings people together, just like the charity it benefits.

“Ronald McDonald House is about family, it's about community, it's about being together and I think this event is really emblematic of that," she said.

Along with gingerbread houses there is also Christmas stories being read, live entertainment, letters to Santa and even more activities for kids.

People can vote in person at the mall or online at the event's website until the event ends on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Judges will pick the winning gingerbread houses based on a variety of categories.