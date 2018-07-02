Building a Boathouse

The Friends of Rocheport Society is happy it inherited a Lewis and Clark replica boat three months ago. But, it realizes there's nowhere to house it.

On Saturday Rocheport residents filled the streets for a little food and music to help raise money for a boathouse. The hand-made boat is 28 feet long and cost more than $10,000 to build.

"We have two jobs. One is to perserve our history. The other is to share it," event co-chair Susan McClintic said.

When they have raised enough money, the Society hopes to put the boathouse at the Dorothy Caldwell Museum. But it will showcase more than just the boat.

"We have some tools that Mr. Bouvier also donated on how he built this and we can continue to share that," McClintic said.

McClintic says it is interesting that the boat made its way to Rocheport.

"Lewis and Clark stopped not more than a stone's throw from where our museum is," McClintic said.

And she thinks this adds to an already great museum.

"This is a great historical area, and we have so many things to share," McClintic said.

There's no estimated construction date yet. But everyone seems hopeful.

"I think it's a great turnout. We'll take any funding we can and hopefully we can have more fundraisers to help support building the building to house this beautiful boat," City Council member Deb Lynch said.

The society is accepting donations through the mail and at the museum.