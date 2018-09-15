Building a Dream

The hard work of volunteers has made Jason and Crystal Bennett's American dream of owning a home come true. Like all Habitat for Humanity projects, it's all about hard work.

In less than 24 hours, the Bennetts already have mail at their new home.

The couple have constructed a total of six houses for families in need through Habitat for Humanity, including their own.

"I'm a girly girl, and I actually had to get down and sweat and work," Crystal Bennett said.

"Everything you have is from your own blood, sweat and tears," new homeowner Jason Bennett said. "You're going to smash your finger, cut your fingers and bang your shins and everything else. It's all hard work, but it pays off in the end."

After nearly three years of waiting, and more than 400 hours of their own labor, it's finally their moving day. The Bennetts aren't just happy about their new home, but the stability as well.

"We've been renting and renting and moving and moving, and now this will be our home," Crystal said. "We will be stable."

"I lived in mobile home parks for most of my life, apartments, once in a while stayed at my grandparents house," Jason said. "Never anything really stable."

Now that all the hard work - and paperwork - is complete, the Bennetts are looking forward to turning their house into a home for their kids.

"I got a place that I can build a strong foundation for my family, for my children," Jason said. "They'll be able to have a home that they can grow up in and call home."

The Bennetts aren't done, and neither is Habitat for Humanity. The plans call for four more houses to be built in mid-Missouri this year.