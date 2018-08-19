Building Collapse Paralyzes Man

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Twenty-six-year-old Jeremiah DeGuire remains hospitalized in serious condition. His spinal cord was severed. His family feels fortunate he's not completely paralyzed or killed. But doctors tell relatives it will be a miracle if DeGuire regains use of his legs. DeGuire and friends were seeking shelter from the storm at Trueman's Place bar and restaurant when the building next door collapsed, knocking the roof of Trueman's on top of DeGuire. Friends pulled him to safety.