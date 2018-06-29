Building Demolition to Close Bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Switzer Building in the Laclede's Landing area of St. Louis is coming down, and the Eads Bridge will have to be closed for a couple of days during the demolition. The bridge will close from 6 AM Monday to 3 PM Wednesday. First Street and Lucas Avenue will also have to be shut down. MetroLink service to the Laclede's Landing station will be temporarily stopped starting Monday. Metro buses will shuttle passengers to nearby stations.