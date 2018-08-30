Building inspected after chunk of concrete smashes car

ST. LOUIS — Building inspectors are taking a close look at a downtown St. Louis structure after a large chunk of concrete fell and smashed a car parked on the street.

No one was inside the car when the concrete chunk fell Monday from the building at 511 Olive Street. The car was demolished.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald told KMOX Radio that there haven't been any previous problems with the 103-year-old, five-story building.

Downtown buildings less than six stories are not required to be inspected every three years, as taller structures are.

The sidewalk in front of 511 Olive remained closed Tuesday.