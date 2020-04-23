Building knocked down, no one injured in Mexico fire

MEXICO - An accidental fire was caused by someone smoking in the 900 block of Union Street on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a house with heavy flames coming from both the lower and upper level, according to a news release.

A family member of the owners of the house had been staying in the house, and was in the attached garage when the fire started.

"[He] stated the fire was caused accidentally, due to smoking," according to the release.

By 12:30 p.m. the fire was completely extinguished, and officials pushed the building down to prevent anyone being hurt.

According to the release, the family member appeared to have inhaled some smoke and he was treated on the scene. There were no other injuries from the incident.