Building Permits Move Forward in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin city officials say they are granting building permits for many tornado-damaged residential properties.

City Manager Mark Rohr said in a statement Friday that the move will help jump start the rebuilding process from the massive tornado that ripped through the southwest Missouri city on May 22. The tornado killed more than 150 people and injured hundreds.

The city already has issued nearly 1,500 permits to repair damaged residential properties in the affected areas.

The city had to temporarily suspend issuing the permits after the tornado in part because much of the tornado debris needed to be removed first. Rohr said building permits are still on hold for some residential properties for safety reasons because nearby roads are the main routes for trucks hauling out tornado debris.