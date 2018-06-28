Building Projects Included in Missouri Budget

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have included several building projects in the final version of next year's operating budget.

The largest of those projects is a roughly $200 million facility at the Fulton State Hospital. The budget plan also includes $6 million to renovate a Jefferson City hospital for use as a state building.

An additional $1.5 million would help fund renovations of the Women's Building at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. And $2 million would go to improve the levee protecting Rosecrans Air National Guard Base near St. Joseph.

Construction projects usually are handled separately. But all of those projects were included in the $26.4 billion operating budget agreed to Tuesday by House and Senate budget negotiators.

They decided to leave out a $33 million building for the State Historical Society of Missouri.