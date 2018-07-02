Building Up Jefferson City

One is in the near future, the other is a few years down the road. Jim started at the place he got yelled at by Coach Pete Adkins more times than he can count. Back then it was called Public School Stadium. Now called Adkins stadium, school superintendent Bert Kimble says that the stadium needs a facelift. Construction could begin before the end of the year.

The price tag is still up in the air, but will probably be between $4.5 and $5 million. That would include new bleachers, a new track, and new artificial turf. The Jefferson City Football Foundation hopes to kick-in nearly $500,000 to cover the costs.

From one gathering place to another, last week, Jefferson City announced plans for a long-awaited conference center.

A Dallas, Texas-based company will develop the conference center. Jefferson City's city administrator Steve Rasmussen says that the exact plans have not yet been decided, but plans for a 300 room hotel, convention center, shops, and lots of parking have been mentioned as possibilities.

Rasmussen says nothing will happen until the public has a chance to weigh-in on the decision. He hopes the project can pay for itself, without any need for additional taxes.

Deer Hunters Hit Their Mark

The conservation department says about 100,000 deer were killed during the opening weekend.

The top three counties were Texas County with about 1800, Benton County with more than 1900, and Callaway County led the way with the most deer kills at 1,984.

Morgan and Camden counties each saw about 1500 kills. Montgomery County had about 1300; Boone County, a little more than 1000; Cooper County with 990, and Cole County with 469.

Deer season ends next Tuesday, November 20.