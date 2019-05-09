Bull captured in Mexico after damaging police car
MEXICO - Police say a bull escaped a veterinary clinic Tuesday and damaged a police car before it was captured.
The bull escaped from the Audrain Veterinary Clinic near the East Liberty railroad underpass.
The Mexico Public Safety Department tried to keep the bull away from traffic and people until it struck an MPSD patrol car and caused minor damage to the car, according to a press release.
Mexio police say Mexico Animal Control, the Audrain Veterinary Clinic, and the Midwest Exchange Regional Stockyards captured the bull near the 200 block of Summit Street.
No other injuries or damages were reported.
More News
Grid
List
COLLEGE STATION - Auburn eliminated Missouri from the SEC softball tournament Wednesday night. Kendall Veach singled in a run... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A crash at Highland Drive and Broadway on Wednesday led to minor injuries. The crash required first responders... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers focused on abortion rights Wednesday afternoon on the Senate floor. Lawmakers debated for more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 7-year-old child was struck by a car on Broadway in Jefferson City around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri senators will hold an executive session Thursday morning for a bill that would make vehicle hijacking... More >>
in
HUNTSDALE - The Missouri Department of Conservation, along with partnering agencies, are helping Missouri's native fish come back from the... More >>
in
MEXICO - The Thomas family buried their loved one at Elmwood Cemetery back in February, but they haven't been able... More >>
in
FULTON– People living in a Fulton trailer park woke up with no water Wednesday morning after the landlord missed his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Audrain County sheriff says a woman was arrested after committing not one, but two, felonies while sitting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Wednesday a prison inmate escaped from police custody and made off in an unmarked vehicle with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After two days of holding up action in the senate over accusations of holding legislation hostage, Sen.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The former Lincoln University Foundation says its lawsuit against the Lincoln University Board of Curators was a... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police say a bull escaped a veterinary clinic Tuesday and damaged a police car before it was captured.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Planned Parenthood advocates will host a day of action at the state capitol Wednesday. "It's a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night in Game 7... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The delegation from Columbia’s sister city in Japan, Hakusan City, met with MU representatives and Columbia community members... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Sewer and Stormwater Utilities demonstrated an alternate way to fix aging utility pipes. Repairs made with... More >>
in