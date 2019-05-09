Bull captured in Mexico after damaging police car

MEXICO - Police say a bull escaped a veterinary clinic Tuesday and damaged a police car before it was captured.

The bull escaped from the Audrain Veterinary Clinic near the East Liberty railroad underpass.

The Mexico Public Safety Department tried to keep the bull away from traffic and people until it struck an MPSD patrol car and caused minor damage to the car, according to a press release.

Mexio police say Mexico Animal Control, the Audrain Veterinary Clinic, and the Midwest Exchange Regional Stockyards captured the bull near the 200 block of Summit Street.

No other injuries or damages were reported.