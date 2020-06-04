Bullet pierces MSHP trooper's face shield during St. Louis protests
ST. LOUIS - According to a tweet posted Tuesday night on the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Twitter, a bullet pierced the vehicle and face shield of one trooper responding to riots in St. Louis.
Last night, a @MSHPTrooperGHQ Trooper responding to rioting in St Louis narrowly averted serious injury. A bullet penetrated his moving vehicle & face shield of the riot helmet on his head. The Patrol continues to protect Missourians tonight & every night no matter the risks. pic.twitter.com/gGsFQMGTwo— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) June 3, 2020
Also in St. Louis this week, four police officers were shot and injured during violent protests Monday night and into early Tuesday.
