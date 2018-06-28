Bullet Pierces Window of Home Day Care

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Police in Cape Girardeau say no one was injured when a bullet pierced the window of a home day care business.

The Southeast Missourian reports police believe the bullet was a stray shot fired by an unknown person around 1 p.m. Friday.

An officer at the scene told the newspaper the bullet passed through the window and hit a wall, lodging in the drywall.

Police had responded to a report of multiple shots in the area. Officers don't believe the day care was the intended target.

Police stopped a vehicle that had been seen in the area at the time and were trying to determine if the occupants were suspects, victims or witnesses. Schools in the area were locked down for about 30 minutes as a precaution.