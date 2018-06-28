Bulletproof Vest Saves Mo. Trooper in Shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bulletproof vest is credited with saving the life of a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was wounded in a shootout with a Wentzville man accused of robbing an eastern Missouri bank.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Warren Gladders was charged in Warren County on Saturday with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and several other counts. Police say he robbed a bank in Dutzow on Friday morning and shot the trooper after being pulled over.

The 26-year-old trooper was treated for chest bruising but was expected to be fine. A bullet lodged in the trooper's bulletproof vest during the altercation in near New Melle in St. Charles County.

Gladders' attorney says the 64-year-old suspect remained hospitalized but he didn't have additional information.