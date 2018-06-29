Bullying Prevention Workshop to Take Place Thursday

OSAGE BEACH - October is Bullying Prevention Month and a workshop to identify strategies to prevent bullying will take place Thursday in Osage Beach.

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. Dr. Scott Poland, a school psychologist, is the keynote speaker and will discuss bullying, victimization and school safety. He also speak about the link between bullying and suicide.

Those attending the workshop will have the opportunity to discuss ideas on preventing bullying in schools.