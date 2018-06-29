Bunceton man remains in critical condition after police standoff

BUNCETON - A Bunceton man remained in critical condition Friday morning after he shot himself during a five hour police standoff that started Thursday afternoon.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Department said authorities found 31-year-old Jason Steding driving a stolen van from Boonville Thursday morning. Sheriff Jerry Wolfe said Steding supposedly set the car on fire before hiding in a house in the 200 block of Hickory Street in Bunceton.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Department said Bunceton Police officers and Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. Officers blocked off most of the street as neighbors, friends and family of the man crowded the area.

Wolfe said Steding fired multiple times at one of the officers on the scene. There was an exchange of gunfire before officers set up a perimeter and began negotiations with Steding to try and get him to surrender.

According to Wolfe, Steding came out of the house just before 6 p.m. and shot himself, causing serious injury. A helicopter airlifted him to University Hospital for treatment.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the name of the man and clarify that he shot himself.]