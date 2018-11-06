Bureau of Labor Statistics Releases Jobs Report

WASHINGTON DC - The National Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly job report bringing some good news.

The national economy added about 195,000 jobs in the month of June. This was about 20,000 more jobs than experts anticipated. The largest growing industry was the hospitality industry, which added 75,000 jobs last month.

However, unemployment remained at 7.6 percent nationally, the same unemployment rate as May. The unemployment rate has fallen from more than 9 percent in June of 2012, but has remained stagnant since last February.

Missouri's June job report has not been released yet, but in May Missouri's unemployment was 6.7 percent