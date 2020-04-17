Burgers' Smokehouse closes California plant due to positive COVID-19 cases

CALIFORNIA, MO - On Wednesday morning, Burgers' Smokehouse closed their California, Mo. location after two more employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Burgers' Smokehouse now has three confirmed COVID-19 cases. They are the largest producer of country ham in the U.S., selling under the Burgers' Smokehouse, Clifty Farm Country Meats and Hobe's Country Ham brands.

Burgers' Smokehouse plans to stay closed until Monday, April 20. In a press release, they said they plan to reduce the number of people in the production areas and break rooms to enforce social distancing. They also said they are planning to buy more face masks and will require thorough wellness screenings before allowing workers to come into work.

“We take our responsibility as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure seriously and will make every prudent effort to remain in operation during this ongoing crisis; however, we feel it is important to shut down for a few days in order to further prepare our facility for the safe return of our people on Monday,” Steven Burger, President, Burgers’ Smokehouse, said.

The company continues to work with Moniteau County Health to contain the spread. People known to be in close contact with the individuals that tested positive have also been tested. Those individuals are waiting for results.