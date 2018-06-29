Burglar Gets Friendly Ride from Farmer Straight to Osage Co. Jail

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 12 2013 Dec 12, 2013 Thursday, December 12, 2013 10:00:00 PM CST December 12, 2013 in News
By: Blair Miller, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
OSAGE COUNTY - A Vienna man is in jail on 2nd-degree burglary, drug possession, and contraband charges after a farmer he thought was giving him a ride in the cold ended up taking him to the Osage County Sheriff's Office instead.

The farmer and others in the area had been alerted by law enforcement earlier that day that 25-year-old Matthew A. Wood was on the loose in the area after he and 48-year-old Kathy A. Wood burglarized a home near Cooper Hill.

The owner of the house came home to find the burglary in progress just after 11 a.m. Both suspects fled, but Kathy Wood, in a vehicle, was blocked in on County Road 701 by a logging truck. Matthew fled on foot.

Osage Co. deputies arrived promptly on the scene and apprehended Kathy Wood, who was still stuck behind the logging truck.

Deputies then canvassed the area, alerting citizens and farmers in the area of Matthew Wood's presence.

Around 1 p.m., the farmer told deputies he had found the suspect walking down CR 701. The suspect had reportedly stopped the farmer while he was spreading corn and asked for a ride because he was cold.

The farmer obliged, but ended up giving Matthew Wood a ride straight to the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office.

During his booking, deputies allegedly found suspected controlled substances and several weapons on Wood's person. He was then also charged with possession of a controlled substance and contraband in a correctional facility, which is a Class D felony.

The burglary charge, which both suspects face, is a Class C felony. Both are being held in the Osage Co. jail pending warrant applications.

