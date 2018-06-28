Burglar in Callaway County Steals Gun, Stag Mount

CALLAWAY COUNTY - At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary near Reedsville and the Montgomery County Line.

Stolen items include a 1945 Browning Model 1919 machine gun, a tripod, Pelican Case, 600 rounds of belted .308 ammunition, a red stag head mount and several thousand rounds of .223, .50, 45ACP and 9mm ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Callaway County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.