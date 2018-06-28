Burglar Strikes Three Times

Prosecutors are charging Selvyn McMillan of Columbia with two counts of burglary.

"We were broken into three times," said Georgalu Swoboda, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters. "Wednesday night, kicked the door in, came in and stole three computers and a DVD player. The only thing he took the second night was four bottles of wine that were left from an event last summer."

The organization says after the first two nights of burglaries, it installed a motion sensor alarm system and replaced the broken door with a stronger one, much more difficult to break.

When the burglar came the third time, thanks to the alarm system, he was caught trying to get away with a computer. When police arrived, they could see the suspect inside the building. After he failed to escape through the ceiling, the canine unit found McMillan under a desk.

Stephens said he believes the burglaries impact the entire community.

"When you're robbing from them, in many regards, you're robbing directly from children," Stephens said.

Insurance will cover everything that was stolen or damaged, with the exception of one laptop and some personal belongings. Police said they believe that McMillan is responsible for all three of the robberies, though the investigation is ongoing.

Reported by Crystal Hilliard