Burglary in Fulton

FULTON, Mo - A man is behind bars after a burglary investigation that began August 8, 2012. Fulton Police arrived at 6 Ann Street which led to a search warrant at another residence on Ann Street.

Stolen property was found and Fulton Police obtained more informtion that led to the arrest of Isaac Butler,26, in the evening of October 2, 2012. Butler was charged with Burglary Second Degree and taken to the Callaway County Jail.

His bond is set at $25,000 and is currently on parole.