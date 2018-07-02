Burglary Suspect Arrested in Moberly

MOBERLY - On Monday, October 4 at about 7:20 p.m., Moberly Police were dispatched to a silent alarm at Everlast Fitness Corporation. When officers arrived and began checking the building, a male subject dressed in dark clothing was observed and ran from the officers.

A K-9 officer was also on-scene and a track was initiated. A short distance later, officers located the same male subject lying in a field and took him into custody. After the subject was in custody, another officer found an exterior door standing ajar.

The male suspect, 48-year-old Jerome Clayton of Moberly, was transported to the police department where he was charged with burglary second-degree and resisting arrest.

On October 5, a two count warrant was issued by Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter charging Jerome Clayton with burglary second-degree and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, bond $5,000. Clayton was unable to post bond and was transferred to the RCJC.

The investigation is continuing.