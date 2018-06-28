Burglary suspect caught after cellphone left behind

FESTUS (AP) — Burglary 101: When you break into a store, don't leave your cellphone behind.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a suspect is in custody after a break-in at All the Rage Comics & Games, a store in Festus. Owner Jason Hughes arrived Tuesday to find the cash register was gone, along with a laptop and other small items. All told, the store is out about $500.

Police say the thief left behind comics and cards worth thousands. Police also found a cellphone that contained the suspect's personal information and pictures of himself flexing his muscles.