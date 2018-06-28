Burglary suspect shot by woman in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A burglary suspect is recovering from a leg wound after being shot by a 65-year-old St. Louis woman in the garage of her home.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. The 55-year-old suspect was arrested and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the woman and her 19-year-old son heard an alarm sound and went to the garage, where she saw a man rummaging through a pile of bags. The woman pulled out a handgun and told the man to leave.

Police say that when the man turned toward her, she feared he was coming at her, and fired a shot.

The son and the man then fought, and the woman shot at the burglar again. He was found later in another yard.