Burke Clarifies Communion Policy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Roman Catholic Archbishop Raymond Burke made headlines last presidential season by saying he'd refuse Holy Communion to John Kerry. This year, he has his eye on Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani's response: "Archbishops have a right to their opinion." The St. Louis archbishop says he would deny Communion to Giuliani or any other presidential candidate who supports abortion rights, if the person realizes he is persisting in a serious public sin. He says it's a little more complicated in the case of politicians who support the death penalty or preemptive war. Burke published an article in April in a church law journal that explored the appropriateness of denying Communion. Some U.S. bishops believe an individual examination of conscience should be the determining factor.