Burke Earns All-Big 12 Honors

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Junior Mary Burke has been named to the 2011 All-Big 12 Gymnastics team as announced Wednesday (Mar. 16) by the league office. The honor marks Burke's second year on the regular season all-conference team.



Burke is one of five gymnasts in the conference to be recognized in multiple events. She received all-conference honors for her beam and all-around achievements this season. With a season and career-high score of 9.900, which she earned twice this season, Burke sits at No. 3 in the conference on the balance beam.



She is one of only two gymnasts in the conference honored for her all-around competition, and the only gymnast to have received the honor for two consecutive years. Burke boasts a career-high all-around score of 39.450 which she recorded at Missouri's home competition against Nebraska, and she is ranked No. 2 in the conference in the all-around.



The 2011 All-Big 12 Gymnastics Team is comprised of the top four conference gymnasts with the highest regional qualifying score (RQS) in each event and two all-around competitors. The RQS figures are based off of the final regular-season GymInfo rankings.



The gymnasts will have a final chance to compete within the conference this Saturday. The 2011 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship is set for March 19 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. Competition is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT.