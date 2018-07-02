Burke Named to Primetime Performers Honor Roll

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Senior Mary Burke has been named to CollegeSports360's Primetime Performer Honor Roll. The Inverness, Ill., native earned the honor after placing second in the all-around at the Tigers' upset of then No. 4 Nebraska. Burke scored a 39.325 in the all-around, which marks a season-high score.

CollegeSports360 gives out Primetime Performer honors to athletes who performed at a high level in an event that involves a nationally ranked opponent. The athlete must also exhibit strong leadership among his or her teammates. Click here (http://bit.ly/zpXsq8) for more information on the Primetime Performers of the Week.

Burke also set a new career-high score on vault, earning a 9.925 on the event. She scored 9.800 on bars, 9.775 on beam and 9.825 on floor to help lead the Tigers to victory.This is the first CollegeSports360 honor for Burke this season, and fellow Tiger Rachel Updike has been named to the Primetime Performers Honor Roll twice this season as well.

Burke and the Tigers make their next appearance on Friday, Feb. 1 as the team will host the NC State Wolfpack. The Tigers face NC State at 6:30 p.m. in the Hearnes Center. Keep checking in to MUTigers.com for updates on Mizzou Gymnastics.